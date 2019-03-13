Haul up polluters

THE deteriorating toxic fume problem in Johor demands national attention and permanent redress.

As more schools are shutdown and more people are put at risk, we have not seen anyone take responsibility.

Do we not have mechanisms and checks to monitor such matters?

Companies or individuals who pollute our environment causing risk to humans and nature are the worst kind.

They are akin to terrorists who plant bombs.

The police must treat the pollution case in Johor as a serious threat to public order, safety and security.

If anyone who utters statements to hurt one’s religious beliefs can be punished in such quick time then polluters must be dealt with just as quickly.

The punishment for hiding from the law and not owing up sooner must be also considered.

It is time that businesses are taught a severe lesson. You cannot make profit from ventures and dump the poison.

That is treason. It is not neglect. It is not a mistake. It is a wilful act of irresponsibility that also borders on causing wilful damage to property and lives.

The media must be bold and brave to give space and time to bring it out into the open.

The message must be crystal clear. No matter how powerful and well connected you can be, if you kill citizens through your businesses, you must be exposed.

It is time people are convinced by the authorities and leadership that their government truly cares and protects its citizens above profits and taxes.

J. D. Lovrenciear