Have mercy on our students

SUDDENLY the country is reeling in shock and anger. All because someone said from next year the learning of Khat will be brought back into schools.

Wait a minute citizens, lawmakers and politicians. Have we considered the true plight of our student population?

Even after six decades of self governance and with all kinds of yo-yoing with policies and changes in the education system, we are still struggling with a school dropout problem.

Do we know what is the “Mat Rempit” population now? Or the “Ranggee Boys” numbers? Or the “Samseng” population?

We are also battling with claims that graduates are finding it difficult to fulfil the demands of the job market.

Is it not true that entry standards have been lowered, leading to a decline in our gross national human capital capability?

Let sense and wisdom prevail. The problem is not lack of loyalty to the nation. It is not even one of religion under siege, let alone a threat of an annihilation of cultures.

Our problem is our politics. It has not grown up to embrace and tap the evolution of global political thought.

That aside, please spare our young. Stop changing policies just because a new political party has taken up the government.

Prepare our students to embrace the changing world order. Not burden them with politically-fired agendas meant to keep politicians relevant.

J. D. Lovrenciear