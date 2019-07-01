Have some respect, please

THESE days we’re all so easily offended. Personal space has lost its meaning, and privacy seems to no longer be a right. It seems that everyone has a right to accuse, often without rational judgment or evidence.

As a millennial between the fading generation and today’s loudest voices, these noisy conversations seem downright unnecessary. The scandal between a sacked political aide and another man apparently resembling a minister, is one example.

The Facebook “confession” video by the former aide following the footage leak was a painful but necessary step. While his intentions may be hazy, and whispers of a political agenda continue to float around, I believe there is a more pressing issue we need to talk about.

I’m not writing to tell you what I believe is right or wrong, or whether actions ought to have consequences or not. I think that’s been discussed extensively and everyone’s entitled to an opinion. What I would like to bring to the conversation is whether we have lost our humanity.

Our reactions to the story reveal an ugly side of our nation, a weakness for cheap thrills at the expense of other Malaysians’ dignity and privacy. We point our fingers and make nasty comments on social media, sitting comfortably in our homes, oblivious to the pain of our words.

For the former aide, my heart broke when his father had to issue a statement clarifying that his son did not abandon his family after media reports misunderstood the family’s statement. The true gossips we are, we weren’t satisfied with injury; we wanted complete destruction.

I can’t imagine the strain that’s been placed on the former aide and his family, and I commend his father for teaching us what a parent’s love should look like. As for the other man, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, the confusion and suffering is probably so real as well. We just haven’t heard him speak.

The issue here is so much bigger than leaked footage of two men in circumstances generally considered unacceptable. No matter how you look at it, whether it’s a political smear campaign as some quarters suggest or simply the work of people with nothing better to do, it all boils down to one issue.

It is the issue of respect. A true, sincere respect for our fellow man, individuals who breathe as we do, with hopes and dreams just like ours. No, we don’t have to give up our beliefs and become robots to be respectful of others.

But we must ask ourselves if we are really all right with having a few shushed laughs while someone else’s life crumbles. And if the answer is yes, then we had better be prepared for our own lives to be thrown into the glare of public scrutiny.

Our behaviour over the past few weeks is showing a sad reality, that we have a long way to go when it comes to respect for one another. It’s not just a Malaysian problem, as international headlines will tell you. From refugees and migration to the climate crisis, there’s a lack of respect everywhere.

But we have to start at home. As Malaysians, it’s our duty to the next generation, to build a future where respect and understanding are central pillars of nation-building. Instead of getting offended all the time, let’s take deep breaths and count to 10. Usually, our heads get a little clearer.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com