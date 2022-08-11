Have specific laws for cyberbullying

THE article “Death by bullying” by theSun, reported that cyber harassment, including undue harsh criticisms and hate messages, proved too much for TikToker mother of three, N. Sashikala, who committed suicide.

She is our latest tragic case that must prompt our lawmakers to urgently frame and pass strong deterrent Anti-Cyberbullying laws

It is pertinent to note that Malaysia is placed sixth among 28 countries in Ipsos’ Global Advisor Cyberbullying Study.

If left unchecked, in the absence of specific cyberbullying laws, there is no doubt that incidents of cyberbullying will only increase.

Social media platforms often give perpetrators anonymity and that makes it easier for them to get away with online bullying.

Cyberbullying, as an increasing problem, should never be ignored.

Statistics reveal that 33% of Malaysian students have suffered cyberbullying while 15% have committed cyberbullying acts.

Parents can help keep a lookout for signs that their children may be victims of cyberbullying.

Some telling signs are when a child avoids school, is anti-social or seems to be depressed or highly anxious.

Experts advise that if you think a child is being bullied, talk to them clearly and honestly, as parents are seen as trusted confidantes.

While Malaysia has some laws on cybersecurity, it does not have any specific laws to deal with cyberbullying.

This is unlike neighbouring countries such as Singapore and the Philippines, which have implemented specific anti-cyberbullying laws.

Hence, our lawmakers must urgently enact sound anti-cyberbullying laws to punish cyberbullies and provide deterrents to reduce the widespread plague of cyberbullying.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang