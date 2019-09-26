Haze exposes our moral paralysis

SOME 300 years ago you could get away with murder – if the victim was your slave. Moral codes were easygoing in regard to how you might treat your possessions that included slaves if you had them. Slaves were regularly sold, beaten, raped, and killed. It was happening in half the world; the other half provided the slaves.

The religious approval of slavery, up to the time of its prohibition, tells us how contextual all moral codes are. Rules of morality are drawn up to enable a society to remain cohesive. For several thousand years, slaves (who were usually prisoners of war, kidnapped persons or heavily-indebted persons) gave free labour that enabled slave-owning societies to become prosperous.

It wasn’t any traditional saviour who abolished slavery; it was Abraham Lincoln. And the right time had come because the Industrial Revolution was making slaves redundant. Unlike slaves, machines provide free labour without the usual grumbling.

If any practice is regarded as socially disruptive, it will be classified as immoral and banned.

Earlier this year if you remember the screaming sermons, gay conduct was the focus. God was said to have been so provoked into rage by these girlish pondans and akuamen that earthquakes and tsunamis in a neighbouring country were sent as divine punishment. It didn’t matter to the preachers that the dead comprised straight people, if at all any gays died.

But out of sight and well behind the scenes, loggers and planters were getting ready months ago to decimate the forests. While the hate-gay campaign was making news, did you hear any preachers forewarn of the coming inferno that would engulf the vast Amazon in South America, and the massive islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan?

Traditional morality is in a state of epileptic seizure, with no revision of the precepts since Lincoln’s time.

Would the real God feel so yech with two sissies holding hands, and yet so boleh with two loggers holding chainsaws to cut down the trees or two planters holding torches to light up the forest? Traditional morality is akin to you flying into a rage over some ants in the kitchen, while tolerating deadly mosquitoes in the living room.

If you burn down a forest, that is not immoral as it is an economic activity benefiting your country and therefore you are sinless. But forest burning produces a net economic loss; planters make money but their gain is more than offset by the financial pain suffered by fishermen and many other sectors.

We have not yet factored in the hospitalisation cost of treating lung cancer and recent deaths that may be linked to the haze that began in 1997. Lung cancer is brought on by smoking – whether inhaling nicotine or inhaling the haze. If you have been inhaling deadly pollutants for a stretch of years, do check your medical insurance cover. As lung cancer takes about 20 years to manifest, you have time to check.

You can throw plastics anywhere and your action is not classified as sinful. But most plastics if not recycled break into microplastics that eventually get absorbed by fish, animals, and humans through food or drinking water. Microplastics can also be carried by dirty air currents and get into your lungs. In traditional morality, it’s no sin to cause death by cancerous haze or cancerous microplastics.

Without revision, traditional moral codes will lead us to a dead end. Moral precepts were enacted in scriptural eras when no one had the slightest inkling that a time was coming when planet Earth would experience human-induced climate change with the potential to snuff out thousands of species.

There is no chapter on climate change in any scripture; so you don’t find preachers leading millions of believers to the frontlines of climate action. Malaysia has seen gigantic rallies drawing crowds totalling 300,000 to protect the race, but only 300 turned up for a “climate action” rally to protect air quality. Who will spearhead the drive for a new improved morality?

