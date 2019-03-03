Heed change in mood of citizens

EVEN before balloting began there was much talk among netizens and warong-folk that BN was slated to win in Semenyih.

The outcome is a red flag for PH given the overwhelming voter turnout.

Pro PH analysts may be tempted to dismiss the outcome as “it does not indicate any weakening of the backing for PH”.

Inevitably, we need to look at the BN win within the context of the big picture outcome of GE14 and the post GE14 months.

The GE14 was won on the ticket of anti-kleptocratic sentiments. Hope was the ticket that citizens placed their bets on.

Following the GE14 change of government, the heyday of intense shock was the raids and confiscation of van loads of stashed away cash, jewellery and expensive accessories – largely beyond one’s imagination or ever seen in the country’s history.

In less than a year, it appears that people are beginning to harbour doubts on the mounting charges against several political leaders including Najib and his wife.

Was the hope element waning?

It cannot be that the man on the street is naive or easily gullible to the pendulum swings of claims, allegations and denials.

Hence, when people are willing to come out in droves to crowd around some politician who may be marshalled through the Palace of Justice in the weeks, months or years ahead, it must be an indication of the general mood swing on the ground.

Both BN and PH need to take cognisance.

BN must quickly announce its leadership succession plan. It cannot continue riding on sensationalism pinned on one man if it wants to capitalise on sliding hope in the hearts of citizens.

Meanwhile PH must align its power and control and not continue to be fire fighting. Partnership battles are seen to be piling high amid allegations.

Further, if the public continue to see a ex-Umno members colluding under a PH flagship, the subsequent by-elections will swing in BN’s favour.

If PH continues to lose steam over its GE14 battle cries, DAP may become its whipping horse.

For both BN and PH the strength of decisiveness in nationbuilding will be the best currency of political salvation.

It has got to be a combination of breakthrough policy, action plans and leadership for the emergence of a most preferred government.

When we continue to throw mortars of allegations and stop in the face of counter denials, it is not going to be any good at all for the rulers and the ruled, for want of a better metaphor.

In a nutshell, people are going to be deeply divided between BN and PH and that is going to weaken both giants.

It will then be the start of a long drawn destabilising political topography only to weaken the economic and financial parameters of a nation that needs to depend on foreign investments.

Perhaps the best advice would be it’s now or never, for tomorrow may just be too late.

J. D. Lovrenciear