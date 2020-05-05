Heed graft experts’warning

GRAFT experts have warned that disbursement of emergency funds during a pandemic is not subjected to audits and open to abuse in “Leakage fears” (Page 1, May 5). This is one good reason why our Parliament should resume immediately and meet regularly.

The proposed one-day sitting on May 18 is not good enough. The record RM21 billion stimulus package assistance and additional allocations are about using taxpayers’ money to fight the negative economic effects of Covid-19.

The Perikatan Nasional administration (PN) set up Laksana (the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit) to monitor and report on the implementation of incentives to the finance minister and the prime minister. This is not sufficient.

Working according to principles of good governance, accountability and transparency means Laksana must report to Parliament.

Hence, Parliament needs to resume sittings and meet regularly so it can properly evaluate government policies. It is not a question of disagreeing with the administration’s policy aims. It is about open

sound debate over plans. Simply

put, Parliament serves to properly and objectively scrutinise these

plans.

More so in critical times like Covid-19 there must be strong independent parliamentary scrutiny of executive-made laws.

Close parliamentary oversight is about ensuring that the government remains accountable to the Parliament. With the assistance of technology or with fewer MPs attending in person due to distancing requirements Parliament can still meet. This is happening in many parliaments in other democracies.

The PN administration will be making decisions that will have important consequences for millions of Malaysians.

The current adjournment of Parliament is not conducive to the good working of our democracy. If anything, Malaysia needs more democracy and accountability in these difficult times, not less.

Hence, our Parliament needs to convene soon and regularly to ensure that policies and their implementation reflect the best interests of MPs’ constituents and our nation.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang