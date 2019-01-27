Heed the signs from Camerons

THE BN-PAS alliance victory in the Cameron Highlands by-election has attracted much comment.

Many of the opinions and warnings do hold water.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was right too in stating that economic and living conditions must be addressed by the PKR and Pakatan Harapan.

Everything said, we need courage and honesty to be mindful of the potent force below the tip of the political iceberg.

It is clear that the voting population is more than a reflection of eligible voters. They represent the true sentiments of the entire nation of citizens.

With a mere 50% per cent winning by BN in the by-election and the PH government’s seizure of Putrajaya last May also with just over a 50% victory, the message is clear.

Our country may in all likelihood swing between PH and BN in the years ahead.

That is not going to herald stability and progress for the people. Policies will be made; policies will be dismantled; accusations and court cases will be mounted. And the nation will suffer.

Such swings will divide the nation.

Hence, now that the people had given a victory to BN, it is critical that PH gets down to serious soul searching.

The only defining parameter that can give PH a 60% or higher percentage victory over its political opponents in the next general election is in its readiness to fulfil its election manifesto regardless of circumstances.

PH cannot afford to keep losing or even winning future by-elections by a mere over 50% as it will further erode confidence in the “new”Malaysia credo.

There are far too many fundamentals that evoke the sentiment of good governance that is yet to be experienced and shared across the country.

Umno is very much alive.

Justice and rule of law can only be saved and made to work full throttle if the government can convincingly tackle corruption.

As Prof Dr Terrence Gomez pointed out, for as long as the very machinery (GLCs and GLICs) created to address the plight of the citizens is not made transparent, accountable and stand the test of public perception, PH is teetering.

Anwar must know too that the tip of the iceberg is economy and cost of living. But the crux is that which drifts below. Race, religion, rights.

People want a capable, effective, uniting, progressive government that can free this nation from the class structured citizenship and let the economy thrive on level playing fields free of corruption.

J. D. Lovrenciear