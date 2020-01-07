Hygiene key to fighting influenza

INFLUENZA is on the rise and appears to be spreading very fast. So much so even our pharmacies are running short of appropriate drugs.

Malaysians need to face some fundamental realities in an effort to help mitigate the spread of this virus that can be fatal to those of vulnerable age groups.

We must go back to basic hygiene. And that calls for the following steps that all of us can take as precautions as the influenza is spread through sneezing and coughing.

Those using public transport must carry a hand towel or handkerchief. Use these each time you cough or sneeze in public.

Let us tell off those who do not comply with this basic hygiene. Malaysians cannot go on being so dumb and ill informed.

We must also exert our right to clean food and drinks. We must refuse to patronise unhygienic outlets.

Employers of such eateries must stop their workers from working when they have symptoms of flu.

For a long time now, Malaysians have been indifferent to good hygiene and civic mindedness.

Coughing and sneezing in public using a finger to cover the act apologetically is most foolish but unfortunately widespread.

Wearing of face masks is another step in the right direction. But then again, one must know that these disposable masks have to be replaced daily and disposed off responsibly too.

The prevalent use of disposable tissues must be curtailed.

Unless and until the public wake up to these realities, we can only suffer more serious calamities in the future.

J. D. Lovrenciear

Kuala Lumpur