Help frontliners to stay healthy

LORNA M. Breen, 49 was the medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital who had treated many coronavirus patients. Unfortunately, she contracted the virus but subsequently recovered and returned to work. Overcome by stress and depression, she took her own life.

We have to be mindful that if this can happen in the US, it can also happen here. Under no circumstances can we allow any of our healthcare providers to suffer a similar fate. God forbid!

We are all aware that our doctors and nurses work long hours. They have done a super job but it comes with a price. Often they don’t get enough sleep. As they are exhausted by the end of the day, some may be burnt out by then.

In a study of 1,257 healthcare workers in 34 hospitals equipped with fever clinics or wards for patients with Covid-19 in China, a considerable proportion of healthcare workers reported experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety, insomnia, and distress. What is worrisome is that they also have a high risk of developing unfavourable mental health outcomes.

Our frontline heroes have to be in good shape mentally and physically to cater to the needs of the Covid-19 patients.

Hospital managements need to monitor their working hours to ensure that they are not working longer than necessary. In addition, the management needs to encourage them to get plenty of rest and of course a good night’s sleep. More wellness breaks should be implemented.

In addition, psychological support or interventions will be necessary. Heads of departments can play their part by being more sensitive to the needs of staff in terms of being on the lookout for staff showing signs of fatigue, depression or tension.

Under the current unusual circumstances, bosses should now step up and go beyond performing their normal medical duties. They should play a more active leadership role by being a motivator and serve as a source of inspiration to their subordinates. In this way staff with problems will be more willing and encouraged to come forth and not continue to suffer in silence until it is too late.

Mindful of their huge sacrifices plus the high risks they face on a daily basis, let’s give our medical providers the due attention they deserve by taking very good care of them. Let’s not wait until something tragic happens before we act. In other words let’s not let the good work they do kill them!

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur