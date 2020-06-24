Help kids to cope

“MENTAL issues linked to pandemic cause of concern” (News, June 24) is a timely warning.

The Health Ministry estimates over 400,000 children are struggling with mental health issues that have been made worse by isolation during the movement control order.

It is important that children are brought up to be resilient and well balanced. Medical intervention by way of drugs should be a last resort. A Curtin University study has linked rising anti-depressant use in children to increased youth suicides.

Parents and guardians need to step up to develop a strong supportive relationship with their children.

Mental health and resilience are enhanced when parents take time to promote the child’s well-being. It is all about proactively influencing the child’s behaviour by:

1) Involving the child in setting clear rules on behaviour.

2) Helping the child to set realistic goals appropriate to his or her age.

3) Helping the child to learn skills to solve problems by discussing possible solutions.

4) Encouraging the child to try new things and to learn from mistakes.

Good adult role models are important. They should exhibit positive ways to solve problems and manage conflict. Children should be encouraged to connect with others in the community.

This will help give children a strong sense of their place in the world. It is important to let children know that it is normal to have unpleasant feelings like fear, disappointment and anxiety.

Teaching young children to cope with these feelings will help them manage these everyday worries so that they don’t become big problems. Prevention is better than cure.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow

Kajang