Help save our planet

CLIMATE change and global warming are phenomena that we need to address quickly. We cannot deny that we, too,

have contributed to global warming in many ways.

Increasing deforestation with fewer tree-planting activities, aggressive development with little care for landslides and pollution have contributed to

the situation.

We continue to exploit the environment and nature with hardly any thought for climate care and the well-being of future generations.

Planet Earth is our only home and it makes sense that we respect, care, nourish and cherish it. We should redouble efforts to keep our drains and other waterways cleaner.

There are some environmentally-friendly activities that should be encouraged, such as reducing use of plastic bags, having rooftop gardens, growing herbs and vegetables and rainwater harvesting.

The cabinet has approved the setting up of “green neighbourhoods” and “low-carbon cities”. These are commendable measures and demonstrate our commitment to reducing national carbon intensity.

I believe Malaysians can strive to do more by paying attention to transport and this includes adopting one-car homes. Others efforts include switching off air-conditioners when not in use, tuning up your car often, conserving energy by using less electricity and not wasting it. It is the right thing to do.

Bulbir Singh

Seremban