Help the people and economy but watch deficit closely

FINANCE Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz’s answers in a recent interview that touched on our capacity to finance the stimulus packages are most welcome, reassuring and timely.

Most Malaysians had been wondering how the government would finance the RM260 billon Prihatin economic stimulus and now the new RM35 billion package to protect peoples’ health and to arrest the decline of the economy.

Where is the money coming from was the question in the minds of many people.

Can we afford all these necessary subsidies?

Depending on how long this Covid-19 pandemic will last, despite the heroic work undertaken by the government, frontliners and people, will the government budget be able to sustain the financial strain and vast pressure now imposed on its budget deficit?

Thankfully the finance minister has said that the budget deficit will be allowed to take the strain by agreeing to grow to about 6% this year, from an estimated 3.4% projected in Budget 2020.

I agree that the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and hopefully the commercial rating agencies will be able to accept our larger budget deficits.

These bigger deficits are inevitable, if we are to effectively overcome our national crisis and improve economic prospects.

Our national debt will also increase, but the government will prudently focus on domestic borrowing and not on foreign debt, that could put pressures on our balance of payments.

We have the pandemic and the economic crisis, but let’s be very careful to avoid a financial crisis as well?

If our deficit and debt rise too high, there can be a financial crisis as well. This is a threat and likelihood that we cannot afford.

Hence we have to check more carefully on the following:

1. Monitor the rising deficit very closely. We can easily lose sight of the rising deficit if we are under too much pressure to grant more and more subsidies. We will need periodic reports to keep track of our deficit.

2. Where the government cannot afford to do much more, we must let the private sector have more freedom to expand its business activities, without too much protectionism. Some old restrictive business policies, and quotas, licences, approved permits, old rules and regulations, etc need to be reviewed and revised and reformed, to enable the true businesses to emerge and expand

3. The government-linked companies must be prepared to invite more competition to businesses that can compete more efficiently, to benefit the people and the economy as a whole.

4. We have to develop a New Economic Model that can serve the country and our people more productively. We have to push harder to get into the digital economy. We must follow the new normal more diligently and expeditiously.

5. Our brain drain must be reduced drastically by removing policy constraints to enrich our own resources and capacity to attract more foreign investment and higher levels of technology.

6. With the large expenditures approved to stimulate the economy, we have to watch out for a possible increase in corruption and the many leakages that can occur and erode public confidence in our stimulus packages.

7. The income disparities that are causing so much misery in the United States and all over the world must be avoided in Malaysia. The present stimulus packages can be extended to the poor, many of whom can’t have a decent meal, even in relatively wealthy Malaysia.

The government must be commended for doing well to counter the Covid-19 pandemic and its adverse effects on the economy.

However, the budget deficit must be watched and checked closely to maintain and strengthen the budget’s integrity.

And for the recovery stage there have to be more concrete reforms to adjust to the new normal developing worldwide, to build a better Malaysia.

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam

Chairman

Asli Centre for Public Policy Studies