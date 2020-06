THE decision over the High Speed Rail (HSR) project linking Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Malacca and Johor to Singapore has been deferred to the end of the year. This will be the last extension to finalise technicalities before the project’s launch.

HSR system is not only a faster and more convenient mode of medium and long-distance travel but a catalyst for urban development and trade.

The construction of the South Europe Atlantic HSR that began in 2012 and completed in 2017 has created 14,000 jobs, generated €1.6 billion (RM7.6 billion) in production, with added value of €755 million (RM3.6 billion) in the three regions.

After the installation of the HSR line that connects Cologne and Frankfurt since 2001, the GDP of the region had increased 8.5% faster than if the infrastructure had not been built. Provinces in China with HSR have observed 25% more revenues than provinces without HSR.

Due to the immediate and long-term benefits, the United Kingdom has just launched their second HSR project known as HS2, connecting London to West Midlands, the largest infrastructure project in Europe.

In Southeast Asia, the two countries developing HSR are Thailand and Indonesia.

Thailand’s HSR will link three of its airports, serves as the core infrastructure development for their Eastern Economic Corridor, and an initiative aims to lift the country out of the middle-income trap.

Indonesia’s HSR that connects Bandung and Jakarta is estimated to provide 40,000 jobs and anticipated to begin operation in 2021.

Should we be surprised if Thailand and Indonesia overtake Malaysia in the next one or two decades?

The HSR not only serves the southern states but is the first phase of a larger pan-Asian HSR network.

Seeing the HSR as a mere transport mode is underplaying its potential as a catalyst for the country’s and region’s growth.

Joshua Woo