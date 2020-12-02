High time to change road driving behaviours

TRANSPORT, which moves people and goods from one point to another, has changed overtime, from using animals to now using the latest inventions in technology.

Development in transportation technology is moving at a fast pace and the influence in our day-to-day life will definitely be more relevant.

Since the 19th century, road transport technology has progressed greatly. It can be seen in terms of the vehicles and infrastructure.

Advances in these aspects are to meet the various demands from road users, drivers, passengers, and the environment.

The main goals in efforts to improve the road transport sector are to lessen the use and production of energy, to lessen road accidents as well as traffic congestion and finally to have more people obeying road safety laws.

In order to achieve these goals, many initiatives have been implemented such as producing more efficient vehicles, implementing strict laws and integrating aspects like town planning and traffic management systems.

All these contribute to a more efficient public transport and mobility services.

Despite rapid development in those areas, there remains an area that has eluded progress, driving behaviour.

Based on scientific studies as early as the 1970s, drivers play important roles in road transport safety and efficiency.

Based on the models developed by Miros in predicting road fatalities in Malaysia, it is expected that the number of fatalities will increase to 10,716 in year 2020.

According to a study conducted by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, the findings show most respondents in Selangor agree they have driving behaviours that involve improper overtaking, tail-gating and disobeying traffic lights.

Efforts and effective interventions have been created, but unfortunately, nurturing good driving behaviour and attitudes have not been receiving the attention it deserves.

In general, road drivers respond to the situation they face which eventually affects the movement of their vehicles.

The reactions of drivers towards their driving behaviour are based on attitudes, decisions, habits, and spontaneity.

These reactions are caused by internal and external factors such as intentions, conscience, and mental states, which could be affected by substances such as drugs and alcohol.

It is crucial to tackle bad road driving behaviour because bad drivers can cause accidents, traffic congestion, road rage, higher usage of fuel and higher production of gases.

Unfortunately, no technology can mitigate bad road driving behaviour.

Scientific studies have proven that drivers practicing ideal road driving behaviour can reduce road risks, cut fuel usage (5-20%), mitigate pollutants, improve traffic congestion and prevent road rage.

Thus, it is essential to establish a standard quality of an ideal road driving behaviour.

The criteria for an ideal road driving behaviour should be drawn from the perspective of safety, efficiency and convenience which will benefit the drivers, passengers, road users and the environment.

A code of ethics must be developed and enforced so that an ideal road driving behaviour can be nurtured.

It should cover aspects of discipline and courtesy towards other road users i.e eco-driving style, safe driving, avoiding distractions, parking ethics, emotion management, planned travelling routes and vehicle maintenance regardless of the vehicle they drive.

When a driver is equipped with high awareness, sharp skills and measure their practices, the ideal road driving behaviour can finally be achieved.

Towards achieving this goal, changes must be made in the aspects of policies and education programmes. These measures have been suggested by many scientific findings and many countries that have adapted them have shown positive results.

With the alarming number of fatality cases caused by drugs and alcohol while driving, there are more reasons for a driving code of ethics to be exercised publicly.

Once everybody is aware about this code of ethics, nurturing an ideal road driving behaviour in the younger generation will come naturally.

The dissemination of code of ethics must avoid the pitfalls of previous exercises which are perceived as outdated because of the limited scope and difficulty in getting to the information from road users. Therefore, in the end these efforts are abandoned.

To implement the new code of ethics effectively, education programmes must embrace the new social media and power of using information technology.

This will ensure this ideal road driving behaviour campaign will reach every road user in the country, young and old, and shape them into better drivers.

In making sure the ideal road driving behaviour becomes a reality, the responsibility is meant to be shared. The relevant ministries at the Federal level must work in tandem with all state and local governments.

Vehicle manufacturers and distributors can contribute by providing training modules and awareness programmes to their customers.

Education institutions should also play their roles by inserting this ideal road driving behaviour in their curriculum.

Last but not least, parents, the life model to their children, have to set the best example by practising all the safety measures like using child car seat, seatbelt, safety helmets, as well as respecting traffic lights, speed limits and the environment.

Even though an ideal driving behaviour may seem difficult to achieve by road users, it is still possible if everyone in the related sectors work hand-in-hand to reach that one ultimate destination.

Mohd Azman Abas is a senior lecturer of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Director of Institute For Vehicle Systems And Engineering, UTM. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com