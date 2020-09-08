Hit polluters where it hurts

SIXTY-THREE years after Merdeka, have we achieved independence through and through?

Alas, sigh, I very much doubt so, otherwise we would have made a repeat offender to think twice before releasing contaminants into Sungai Gong, causing water disruption in the Klang Valley that affected millions of people and businesses.

Unfortunately, the affected rakyat are helpless bystanders who have little say in these matters.

I cannot help but have misgivings that these crooks are being handled with kid gloves when more stringent punishment ought to be imposed.

A pathetic RM60,000 fine is a mere slap on their wrists.

The calls by Klang MP Charles Santiago and Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye for heavier punishment for such offences must not fall on deaf ears.

To quote Santiago: “Hit them where it hurts or they will continue to pollute the rivers.”

Prema Mammen

Semenyih