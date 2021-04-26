Honour and respect uniformed personnel

I WOULD like to offer my sympathy and condolences to the families of the crew of the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine belonging to the Indonesian Navy. There are no words to describe the pain and sorrow the families of the crew are going through.

The crew on board the submarine died for their country and I am sure they will be given the honour and respect they deserve.

The incident, although tragic, serves as a reminder to Malaysians to value not only our Navy but also all uniformed personnel and frontliners, who are serving to keep the country safe from all threats.

Respect and honour them. They place their lives on the line, in the name of protecting and defending not only our sovereignty but also our freedom. No amount of posthumous ranks or titles will ever revive a fallen officer.

The Royal Malaysian Navy ship MV Mega Bakti is currently in Indonesian waters aiding in operations related to the KRI Nanggala 402. My thoughts are with our sailors, who again in my opinion are risking their lives in the name of the Jalur Gemilang.

It is my sincere hope that our sailors return to our shores safely and back to their respective families.



Please offer your morale support to our uniformed personnel and frontliners. Do not take them for granted. They may not be here tomorrow.



Yeap Ming Liong

Associate Captain

Malaysian Civil Defence Force