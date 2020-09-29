Honour the gifts of nature we wake up to

LITTLE do we realise or acknowledge that every day, nature is pampering us with invaluable gifts.

From the oxygen we inhale into our lungs, to the nourishing rain invigorating the flora and fauna, the rich soil that allows all sorts of plants to proliferate, the different species of wildlife roaming the forests, the trees to providing us shade from the hot sun and that sweet and clean breeze brushing against our faces – these are the gifts that we have neither earned nor paid for.

But unfortunately, to those who are the avid proponents of rapid economic, infrastructure and modern developments, such every day miracles are perceived as merely “natural deposits”.

And they are saying it in a tone suggesting that these “natural deposits” are unitarily and exclusively ours – just waiting for the right time to be converted for our use and consumption.

And to some people, such miracles are just the direct services and products provided by the ecosystem.

But to me as a fellow creature in the grand scheme of life, breathing in oxygen and watching birds flying in the skies feel like gifts, bequeathed by nature.

However, as of late it seems like these gifts are being gradually taken back by nature.

Today, we no longer have the liberty to breathe with ease as the process of breathing is now being inhibited by the face masks which we have to put on for hours.

Today, we no longer have the freedom to run our daily tasks without being interrupted by multifarious news on all sorts of calamities from flash floods to severe landslides.

Today, as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, every Malaysian’s lifestyle and social connection has changed tremendously from “human connection” to social distancing and living in isolation at home.

As a result of uncontrolled toxic industrial waste discharges, we have water shortages, and at some point, direct exposure to hazardous fumes.

It is very disappointing to realise that we are not living in reciprocity with nature.

I believe that for nature to remain in equilibrium and for the gifts to continue to flow, we must give back in equal measure for what we are given. Our survival is directly tied to our relationship with nature.

I truly think that we must acknowledge that we need to heal our physical relationship with nature.

The damages that we have inflicted on nature have gone very far, with over-fishing, ocean acidification, soil degradation, deforestation, land transfiguration, climate change and biodiversity loss, seriously diminishing the natural capacity of the planet that will completely defect our immediate future and that of our children and grandchildren.

As articulated by American labour organiser, folk singer, storyteller and poet Bruce Duncan “Utah” Phillips: “The Earth is not dying, it is being killed, and those who are killing it have names and addresses.”

Suzianah Nhazzla J.

Shah Alam