How to get more seniors to turn up on voting day

MALAYSIANS go to the polls on Nov 19. Are our Malaysian seniors ready to exercise their democratic rights?

For many seniors, voting does bring special challenges, especially for the physically challenged, and those who have mobility issues and lack transport to get to the polling stations.

To ensure that senior-related issues are heard loud and clear, and addressed by the government, older persons need to be more active during this election period to make their voices heard.

This is what SeniorsAloud – a voice for seniors – is doing. We are urging all seniors to come out in droves to vote on polling day. And to assist other seniors who need help voting.

For able-bodied seniors, nothing is more important or sacrosanct than exercising your voting right on Nov 19.

Plan to turn up at your polling station come rain or shine. Your vote counts and here is why.

The crowded field of candidates in many of the constituencies (for instance there are ten candidates in the Batu constituency) could see many close contests.

In such a situation, every vote and every voter matters. Please don’t let others decide who will govern and manage our country for the next five years.

This decision is in our own hands. We reap what we sow. The best seniors can do is to turn up in full force to vote.

Some seniors will say that the effort to go to the polling station will cause so much inconvenience to others that they might as well stay away. But as mentioned earlier, every single vote counts.

To help ease the burden off seniors, here are some ways we can help them cast their ballot on polling day:

-> Seniors have to know where their voting centre is. It would be good for relatives, neighbours and friends to check this out and even take them to the polling centre before polling day to familiarise themselves with the environment.

-> Seniors should have enough information to decide who to vote for and the party symbol. All the effort to ensure that seniors turn up at the polling station will come to nought if he is unable to vote properly, resulting in spoilt votes. This should be addressed to minimise the number of spoilt votes.

-> The long queues could also discourage them from going. Long lines can make the experience uncomfortable and discouraging for seniors. To overcome this, they should go and vote when the polling station is not crowded – perhaps in the afternoon or during the off-peak period. It would be good to bring essentials such as mineral water, a folding chair, snacks, etc in case there is a long queue. For seniors, all these preparations will help make voting an experience to look forward to, similar to an outing.

-> If your relative or friend is hospitalised or staying in a nursing home, prior arrangements should be made for the senior to be “discharged” for a few hours to vote. The question is will the hospital authorities allow it? This issue of the much-needed participation of seniors, especially the physically challenged ones, has never been given the attention it deserves. Voting must be made more accessible to seniors.

-> Seniors staying alone and with disabilities will not take the trouble to turn up to vote unless prior arrangements by loved ones or neighbours are made to help them. On their own, it is highly unlikely they will want to bear the inconveniences and discomfort. Some seniors have impairments that limit their ability to cast a vote independently and this must be looked into. This is where volunteers can come forward and assist seniors to vote on election day.

If seniors exercise their voting rights they will be proud to say that they participated in choosing a new government. Remember our vote is our voice.

Finally, no one should underestimate the enormous power of senior voters, the numbers are growing due to our ageing population.

When a significant proportion of seniors turn up to vote, prospective candidates and parties in future elections will pay more serious attention to issues that matter to seniors if they want to win.

Dr Pola Singh

SeniorsAloud