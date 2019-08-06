How was the khat move arrived at?

I OBSERVE with interest the many opinions “for” and “against” the introduction of khat in primary school. The discussion has become heated after the news on July 30 when NUTP secretary-general Harry Tan said that teachers are being trained to introduce khat during Bahasa Malaysia next year.

I have questions on the introduction of khat in schools. I am neither “for” nor “against” the move but I want to make an informed decision. It is the duty of the government to answer the questions.

1. What is the wisdom behind the introduction of khat?

2. What sort of research has been conducted and by whom?

3. Why was an opinion poll not done or at least a town hall session?

4. How did the Education Ministry decide on its introduction? Were all the stakeholders involved?

5. What is the benefit of introducing khat? Is it an art form that will have a significant effect on parts of the human brain or is there an intrinsic value in learning this art form?

6. Bahasa Malaysia is an important subject and there are only limited hours to master it. Many aspects of the language need to be understood. If the limited time is further disrupted, how would it affect the delivery of this subject? Has the Education Ministry taken into account the extra time and effort needed?

7. Harry Tan has said that it will make learning more enjoyable. Aren’t all subjects supposed to be enjoyable and isn’t it the duty of each teacher to make it so? Are we saying that Bahasa Malaysia is going to be more enjoyable after the introduction of khat? I would like to know how?

I believe I have raised some pertinent questions. The Education Ministry owes the Malaysians an intellectual explanation. I urge every ministry, NGO and politician to not bring up race and religion but to look at the core of our education system. Please stop making a guinea pig out of our pupils. The ones who suffer most are the B40 group.

I have no vested interest in bringing this up as my children are already in college. However, I feel strongly for our future generations hence I am compelled to bring up this issue. I patiently await answers to my questions.

Santhi Shanmugam

Kuala Lumpur