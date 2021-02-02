Human encroachment on nature worsens pandemic proneness

SARS-CoV-2, the virus at the centre of the current Covid-19 pandemic, is thought by some researchers to have been carried by the critically endangered pangolin – an elusive, nocturnal animal – that has been virtually eaten to extinction.

The World Health Organisation and Chinese officials are now jointly investigating the origin of the virus and how transmission to humans occurred.

Scientists are clear that nearly all emerging pathogens like Covid-19 come from “zoonotic transfer” – essentially, when a virus present in animals jumps to infect humans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates three out of every four new infectious diseases, and nearly all pandemics, emerge this way.

It is reliably learned that around 200 infectious diseases have broken out more than 12,000 times over the past three decades. On average, one new infectious disease jumps to humans every four months.

Animal species like civet cats (SARS), camels (MERS), horses (Hendra), pigs (Nipah) – which we in Malaysia are familiar with its outbreak in 1999 – and chimpanzees (HIV) have all been implicated in the spread of new viruses at different times.

As humans indiscriminately encroach on the natural environment, destroying and exploiting it to cater to their lives and livelihoods, we need to recognise these interfaces between human activity and wildlife habitats are hotspots for new diseases to emerge.

And, how we respond to this challenge will increasingly make the difference between life and death.

Rueben Dudley

Petaling Jaya