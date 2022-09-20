Humanity mattered more to Samy Vellu

TUN S. Samy Vellu, the icon of MIC has passed on and I do feel the loss for all that he was during his heydays.

He touched many hearts and his endearing ways made it difficult not to revere him.

Knowing him in person is the only way to appreciate his brilliance and tender caring ways. Most of his party members can vouch for this.

As a reporter, I have had many exclusive interviews with him when he was a minister and he would usually give me the last slot for the day and talk about many things, including his passions and concerns.

I thought his interest in music was so archaic as I did not even know who the singers were, but it was fun watching him get completely engrossed.

He often inspired and motivated me with his sturdy view on things and had many anecdotes, some hilarious and yet others peppered with lessons of life.

He was a great storyteller and when he recounted, it was done with all the details intact, you felt like the event was unfolding for real.

True to the word, he was a leader much respected and admired by party members at large.

He was able to maintain the decorum needed in running a political party that was full of boisterous people who were clamouring for positions and handouts.

A friend of mine who hails from his village was spot on when he recounted witnessing how we would handle difficult situations and roguish characters in his hometown, where Samy hailed from.

It had always been a carrot and stick approach, and it mostly worked.

It is also a regular sight to see torrents of people lining up outside his home and office with various problems, and he would stop to attend to them.

He never turned people away, unlike those who saw position and power after his days.

Other party leaders attempted to hold meet-the-people sessions after his retirement but made a mockery of the system as there were tales about how people who came for help were made to feel lesser in full view of others.

He definitely had a tenderness that was hidden beneath his robust frame and it needed some level of insight to see that side of him.

He loved people and was loved unreservedly by the party.

When he left, many saw it as the demise of MIC.

It is true that MIC has resurrected but it was never the same.

A charismatic leader such as Samy had his grip on things and feet on the ground, and was a much-needed leader, who ruled with an iron fist to maintain sanity within the party.

He had feelers on the ground and knew what was happening in every nook and cranny, he took the trouble to know and remember people by their first name.

He ruled the party like a true emperor and stood tall and distinguished among pseudo-leaders that have emerged today.

It is true that he earned the wrath of many people from the many scandals, it is just as true that he was adored by yet many others.

He was a true politician in every sense and a shrewd one too.

When it came to party matters he meant business. He was tireless.

From the tributes we have seen streaming in from politicians, media personnel and lay people who have had dealings with him, Samy would remain a leader well remembered and cherished.

Notwithstanding, non-politicians and professionals from the Indian community hold deep-rooted resentment towards this enigmatic politician and the reasons are aplenty, maybe even justified, but we shall skip that for now.

With the passing of Samy, it is the end of an era which will never return.

To the question of whether he was good or bad, the answer is probably he was bad for good reasons.

Besides, as a politician, he did what most politicians would do and still do.

He proved that being human mattered more and that made all the difference. Rest in peace, Tun!

