Hypnotherapy and its benefits

THE Association of Hypnotherapy Practitioners Malaysia (AHPM) refers to a recent article where a local celebrity claimed she was hypnotised (pukau) and robbed.

Hypnosis is misunderstood by many, but language and poor translation also contribute to negative perceptions.

It is incorrect to translate the English word “hypnosis” as “pukau”. It is not the same. Hypnosis is an evidence-based technique with a basis in science. Pukau is based on superstition and is associated with an intention to harm. The origins of hypnosis are related specifically to healing.

Hypnosis is a natural state of consciousness. Everyone experiences it at least twice a day: a brief time just before you wake up and, also just before you fall asleep. During these moments you feel very relaxed and comfortable; you do not think about your problems. This is alpha consciousness; sometimes referred to as a trance state.

Hypnotherapy is a process where a trained professional induces a state of trance (hypnotises you); then uses that state of consciousness to facilitate changes one has been incapable of engaging in a conscious state. For example, hypnotherapy helps people gain control over undesired habits and behaviours and is also useful for coping with stressors such as anxiety or pain.

Facts about hypnosis:

1. Hypnosis is a natural state of consciousness. Everyone experiences it, whether they know it or not.

2. You are always in control. To end hypnosis just open your eyes.

3. No one can force you to do things against your will.

4. You are totally aware before, during and after hypnosis.

5. You cannot be hypnotised if you choose not to be hypnotised.

What hypnotherapy is:

1. A collaborative process between client and hypnotherapist

2. A client willing to make changes allows the hypnotherapist to apply hypnosis.

3. You are free to stop at any time.

4. All hypnotherapists in Malaysia are bound by AHPM professional code of ethics.

5. Hypnotherapy should only be administered by a trained professional. Check their credentials.

When you are willing to engage with a trustworthy hypnotherapist, you can experience relief from a variety of issues that compromise health and happiness.

If you see someone in stress or anxiety, refer them to a professional. Hypnosis can calm them. A skilled practitioner can guide them to a more positive state of well-being.

Association of Hypnotherapy Practitioners Malaysia