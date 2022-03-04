IJN: A benchmark in efficiency and excellence

QUALITY healthcare service can be defined as the ability to understand a patients’ needs and deliver it in the best conceivable way.

Above all, it boils down to the way patients are treated by radiating dedication, efficiency and excellence.

Simultaneously, it also instils a sense of confidence, care and compassion that the service provided is the best for the patient.

Service excellence in healthcare is also the ability by the provider to consistently meet and manage patients’ needs and expectations.

Definitely, it is an onerous and uphill task by any measure for any hospital, medical centre and health institute to rise up to this challenge.

Malaysia’s National Heart Institute (Institut Jantung Negara or popularly known by its acronym as IJN) embodies the virtues of 3Es in healthcare – efficiency, expertise and excellence in cardiovascular issues.

First established in 1984 by a group of cardiologists and general physicians, IJN was situated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s (HKL) old Blood Bank office.

The current IJN logo was created in the same year and IJN moved to its present location in 1992.

The institute specialises in cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery services for both adult and paediatric cases.

As the national referral centre for cardiovascular disease, IJN sees new cases referred from all over the country and abroad and follow-up cases at outpatient clinics.

I am no expert on the subject of cardiovascular issues. But from my experiences at IJN and from my layman’s view, this health institute is definitely of an international standing and repute, and even on par with similar well-known heart centres anywhere around the world.

Again, from my layman’s view and from my observations, the medical equipment and facilities available here are comparable to similar renowned hospitals all over the world.

IJN went through an expansion exercise which was completed in late 2009, and is today recognised as one of the largest heart centres in the region. Definitely a feather in the cap for Malaysia.

On all my visits to IJN, I observed the competence and etiquette of the staff working with fervour and assiduousness – serving people from all walks of life and talking to them with respect.

And at times, they even go over and beyond the call of duty to assist patients.

Truly humanitarian when discharging their duties, unlike in some places where some staff have a tendency to adopt a lackadaisical attitude, showing only apathy.

Not only the cardiologists, but also all the IJN staff at all levels epitomise commitment and conscientiousness when carrying out their duties.

Recently, I was admitted to IJN for two days for a procedure. From the time of my admission until I was discharged, all the staff were simply awesome!

After my admission, I was accompanied by a staff to my room who briefed me on the facilities available in the room.

No less than five times a day a nurse would come in to monitor my blood pressure and do my blood test.

They took my blood pressure even in the wee hours of the morning – at 5am.

Nurses attended to me enquiring about my needs and ensured that my stay at IJN was comfortable.

Even on the day prior to my procedure, I was given a briefing about my procedure by a nurse.

The consultant cardiologist with his staff also came in on the day of the procedure and the following day to visit me.

It was this concern shown to me that boosted my morale to face the procedure with courage and dignity, failing which I would have been quite apprehensive.

On the day of my discharge, a dietician came to my room and briefed me on the food intakes to be observed.

She briefed and advised me on various aspects of my food consumption.

If I were to be asked to describe my stay at IJN in one word I would say, “excellent!”

IJN is the benchmark of efficiency, service, courtesy, compassion, care and public relations in the healthcare sector.

Our politicians can definitely learn from the staff at IJN on what service to the country and people is all about.

Seldom have I seen staff anywhere so devoted to their work and discharging their duties with zest and zeal.

IJN staff are indeed a pride to the people of Malaysia, especially when we so often read about many negative goings-on in our country.

It is really heart-warming to see the manner in which our men and women work and serve patients so passionately.

IJN is definitely a benchmark of quality service for the private and public sectors to emulate.

I was surprised when shortly prior to my discharge a nurse came into my room and apologised for any shortcomings during my stay.

I told her that there was no need for any apology as the service at IJN is par excellence.

In particular, I would like to commend all the medical and non-medical personnel on the second floor of IJN who made my stay so comfortable and memorable. I would like to say thank you to all of you.

May all of you continue to be blessed for your service to humanity.

