Illegal dump site too close to homes

THE latest environmental attack is going on right here in the federal capital. The existence of a 1.2ha illegal dumping site next to the high-density KinraraMas Apartments and townhouses in Puchong has been reported by a news portal.

Residents in the 540 apartments and 56 townhouses were reported to be suffering from respiratory related infections. Even the reporters who came to cover the residents’ protest felt unwell within two hours.

As usual attempts by the residents to raise the alarm fell on the deaf ears of authorities.

And now there seems to be a cover-up as bulldozers are levelling the dumpsite in what seems like an attempt to bury the filth.

But the effects of environmental attacks are taking a toll on the hundreds of residents as the toxic leachate from the waste and stench continues to be the main suspect causing residents to fall sick.

The script is the same all across the country. Dump the waste and toxins.

Level it up quickly after months of protest. And when media and politicians suddenly appear it’s always a case of “Okay lah semua nya sudah OK now”.

Meanwhile, the poisons are here to stay, silently destroying our air and water out of sight of the media and environmentalists.

With the many and now countless cases of environmental polluting ranging from the import of the world’s plastic waste to desperate attempts to ship out radioactive waste back to source countries to mismanagement of domestic waste – you name it we have been doing it.

Seriously despite all the talk and promises by leaders and authorities, the rape of our precious environment continues without any decisive long-term philosophy.

Indeed if all these is not the manifestation of corruption then pray enlighten the masses what it is. What loyalty and patriotism to king and country are we talking about when we keep destroying this beloved land we call home?

J. D. Lovrenciear

Petaling Jaya