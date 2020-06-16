Imbibing Rukun Negara as a way of life

THE Rukun Negara was instituted by royal proclamation on Merdeka Day 1970 to start the healing of the Malaysian nation after the May 13, 1969 bloody riots. The violence which broke out was a shocking revelation that the nation’s inter-ethnic relations was very fragile indeed, and the government made a serious bid to foster unity among the ethnic communities through various means.

Through the Rukun Negara the pledge made by the rakyat was to attain unity by upholding its five principles viz:

> Belief in God

> Loyalty to King and country

> The supremacy of the Constitution

> The rule of Law

> Courtesy and Morality

At its most lofty interpretation, the Rukun Negara was to be viewed as the national ideology or philosophy in charting the path towards national unity. Because of its meaning and substantive content, the Rukun Negara has even been considered relevant as the preamble to the Federal Constitution.

Throughout the 50 years since its inception, the Rukun Negara has appeared with varying degrees of visibility and significance in the public eye. While remaining a rukun (i.e. commandment or rule) to be verbalised at national events and institutional assemblies, including schools and institutions of higher learning, its rhetorical effects have far outweighed its deeper understanding.

At community gatherings, including socio-political ones, there is usually no formal reference to the Rukun Negara.

Fifty years on, with inter-ethnic relations being continuously challenged by people’s differing political affiliations and loyalties, it is more urgent than ever to remind older Malaysians to imbibe the unifying values of the Rukun Negara in their community life. For the younger generation, its guiding principles should be made an important part of their formal education and experience.

Perhaps the modern relevance of the Rukun Negara lies in its value system, that is having faith or belief in God, being loyal and patriotic to king and country, upholding the Federal Constitution, observing the country’s laws and exhibiting proper conduct and behaviour. These are in fact the very values propagated by all major religions to be observed by their followers.

Perhaps it is time to relook the ways we create awareness and interest among the rakyat at various levels of society, including students in schools and institutions of learning. Instead of talking down to them or teaching them about the Rukun Negara, perhaps they should be encouraged to share their experiences of inter-ethnic togetherness and well-being through relevant participatory activities that promote healthy competition.

For school children, organise activities through co-curricular clubs and societies (art, dance, drama, music, craft) involving parents through the school PIBG. For university students, involve them in educational and charity activities to contribute to civil society.

Point Malaysians to their ongoing Covid-19 emergency experiences to remind them how well they have imbibed the Rukun Negara in their way of life. Never has the country seen its citizens so united in their determination to fight a common enemy.

Never have Malaysians been so law-abiding, kind, compassionate and charitable regardless of ethnic group, social class, education, political affiliation and religious and cultural background. These must remain the norms and values we hold dear.

Datuk Halimah Mohd Said is a member of Dialog Rakyat which is a conglomerate of individuals and CSOs