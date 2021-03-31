Impending demise of Fine Arts education

FINE Arts education at the tertiary level (visual and performing arts) is currently in dire straits. They are accorded the lowest priority in terms of academic and intellectual recognition.

In the early years, the fine arts discipline had thrived in pioneer universities (Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia) and was recognised as contributing to the overall educative process to nurture well-rounded character development.

There was artistic creativity as the lecturers, who were artists par excellence and thinkers, were not hounded by KPIs (mainly publications), allowing creative minds room to pursue their artistic inclinations as well as to inspire their students to excel in creative pursuits.

There was a vibrant art scene in these universities. Plays, dance and music performances, visual arts exhibitions, installations reverberated in the campuses, creating an artistic ambience that combined the artistic talents of the lecturers and students.

It was the high point of artistic expressions unencumbered by the stigma of the arts as bereft of intellectual quotient. However, with the introduction of the ranking system that emphasises article publications in tiers of refereed journals as well as the local MYRA (Malaysia Research Assessment) as indicators of excellence, theory and practice of artistic pursuits were left in the lurch.

This became more daunting when the university’s top management were from the sciences who were ignorant of the nature and role of the fine arts in the educative process.

Now, universities mainly focus on verbal textual publications whereas the fine arts, by virtue of its nature, creates visual publications that engenders nonverbal form of communication and explores meanings in the abstraction of forms that distils the essence of natural phenomena beyond the physicality of realistic manifestations into metaphysical and cosmic forms of expressions.

The arts, besides expressing beauty of movements, music (patterned sounds – sonic orders) and the vicarious experience of human emotions (as in plays) also has therapeutic application not only for the common man but more so for special needs people.

Universiti Sains Malaysia was the first university to formulate an arts therapy programme for special needs children – spastic, autistic and dyslexic children. But the project met its untimely demise because of the lack of interest from the university and the lecturers who had to fulfil the KPI requirements. The remnant of this project is only a course on the theory of arts therapy.

The competition among the universities to top the ranking chart resulted in draconian measures. One university even implemented punitive measures in withholding lecturer’s annual salary increment if they did not meet the KPI of publications.

This impacted adversely on the fine arts lecturers as they abandoned their creative pursuits to focus on research and textual publications. Such a shift in focus also affected the quality of teaching and supervision.

The fine arts programmes in public universities have remained calcified in the rudimentary theory and practice that are aligned to the traditional bachelor’s degree structure – a general arts degree in line with humanities and social science – accumulating course credits to fulfil various university requirements to graduate. It has not developed into a discipline that produces virtuosos, arts historian or critic. It is a mundane general appreciation of the arts.

If there is no attempt to revamp and revitalise fine arts education, it will slowly languish into oblivion, following the path of the now defunct philosophy programme.

And university administrators will not bat an eye nor feel the loss of a discipline that contributes to character development as well as perceiving phenomena beyond the textual verbal aspects of cognition. For they are enamoured only with those disciplines that would contribute to enhancing the rankings.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin

Centre for Policy Research and International Studies

Universiti Sains Malaysia

Penang.

