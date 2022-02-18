Improve image of care homes

MANY people are living longer and healthier, thanks to better medical services and a growing awareness of having a healthy lifestyle.

Malaysia will be facing an ageing population by 2030 when 15 % of the population will be aged 60 years or older. Senior citizens with longer lifespans bring greater challenges to their families, communities and the government.

Many of my friends in their mid sixties have aged parents living with them. Some are fortunate that their parents, although in their late 80’s or early 90’s, are still able to move about and take care of themselves.

But some have parents who are sickly and immobile, and are unable to take care of their personal needs. Even going to the washroom is a daunting task. Some are bedridden and need a maid to help them with their daily needs. But maids are not easy to come by and so some families end up looking after their elderly father or mother on their own. Many siblings have had arguments and fights over looking after their elderly parents.

Some rotate to take care of the old folks while some wash their hands off. This is the predicament of some senior citizens in their early 60’s and 70’s looking after their elderly parent or parents in their late 80’s

or 90’s.

The only other option is to send them to nursing homes or private old folks homes. Many are reluctant to send their loved ones to these homes because of the stigma attached to sending them there. Some are not too happy with the living conditions of these homes.

Some feel that only ungrateful children will send their loved ones to a nursing home, while some feel they are indebted to look after them when they are old and vulnerable. Some are afraid of what others will say. And so with a heavy heart they soldier on, wishing silently that the death of the loved one would be a blessing in disguise.

Many fail to realise that nursing homes are unlike community old folk’s homes run by the Welfare Ministry. These homes are private entities that look into the health and welfare of senior citizens. There are medical staff and general workers to look after them. Many of these nursing homes do not come cheap. Some charge as much as RM3,000 per month while mediocre ones cost around RM2,000 per month.

The image and concept of nursing homes and old folks homes need a serious makeover so that people have confidence and faith in them. Instead of having dormitory style beds, there should be individual rooms so the elderly can have privacy and space. This is important for the well-being of the elderly and immobile, but who are healthy and of sound mind.

People also need to change their mindset about nursing homes and realise that they are an important for the elderly who are immobile and sick, where they can live with dignity and honour.

It is not a dumping ground of their loved ones. Many visit their loved ones during the weekends and holidays. It is a place where they are cared for with love and affection. And you are paying for the care and concern. Better provisions should be made for the welfare and well-being of aged and sickly people.

The demographic and social trends of population ageing in Malaysia is moving at a quicker pace and, therefore, there is a greater need for greater planning and preparation for the well-being, health and welfare of future senior citizens of this country.



Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban