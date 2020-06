FORUM Air Malaysia (FAM) has received many complaints of water bill hikes based on approximated calculation by supply operators. Some bills were more than double as the water bill for May 2020 comprised adjustments for March and April.

Many consumers in Selangor with monthly incomes of RM4,001 and above did not realise that they were not eligible for the 20 cubic metres of free water since March 1.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) explained that generally, domestic consumers used more water than usual during the movement control order (MCO) period.

FAM would like to stress that this issue increases consumers’ desperation to meet their financial obligations as SPAN in a statement said consumers are requested to pay their bills and if they are overcharged, the correction would be recorded in the following month’s bill.

Based on the method of bill calculation issued by SPAN to be used by water supply operators during the MCO, FAM hopes that the consumers will pay their bills.

FAM encourages all water operators to adopt SPAN’s guidelines on calculation. Many consumers are paying the estimated bills fearing water cuts. The operators should allow consumers to pay outstanding bills in instalments to reduce the burden of those who have either lost their jobs or did not receive their salaries.

Apart from the additional charges, consumers are disputing the minimum charges. Service providers and SPAN should have disseminated the guidelines to consumers to create awareness.

Consumers are reminded to monitor their water usage.

Saral James Maniam

President

Forum Air Malaysia