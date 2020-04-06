In unity lies our strength

AS an educator I have seen many institutions moving from a face-to-face learning environment to online learning. Some institutions are more prepared than others and the movement control order has hastened the push towards online learning. This may be a blessing in disguise as Malaysia is in the threshold of a global digital revolution.

My only reservation is that with online learning the lack of social interaction among students may be exacerbated. This needs to be addressed as communication skills are essential for graduates to be employable.

On another note, what is fascinating is the way in which the public have reacted. I have seen many random acts of kindness where people have gone out of their way to help fellow citizens.

Never have we encountered a dilemma where we need to put aside all differences to come together for a common cause. Each of us should step out of our comfort zone and help one another with no strings attached.

We pray the government and the private sector work together to deal with the ailing economy which is in desperate need of an injection of benevolent and creative ideas. It is imperative that self interest and profit-driven motive be set aside to ensure the survival of the citizens. Individuals and companies having healthy cash flow must not use it as an excuse to reduce salaries. Instead top management should act with compassion and understanding by supporting their staff.

Showing good will and concern for their staff will go a long way as employees will be indebted to their companies and work harder.

Now is the time to stand together as Malaysians.

Dhanesh Balakrishnan

Kuala Lumpur