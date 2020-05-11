Incorporate new realities into KL draft plan

WITH the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with our lives and our economy, it has now become a game changer in terms of how economies of countries are managed including at the local level. In other words, Covid-19 has highlighted and exposed some of the flaws in our governing system including urban development and management.

Taking cognisance of this new reality, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed has said that the 12th Malaysia Plan will be amended to incorporate the economic and social ramifications of Covid-19.

The situation also presents an opportunity for KL City Hall (DBKL) to take cognisance of the future “new normal” in respect of its 2040 KL Draft Structure Plan

Since the validity period of this plan is up to the year 2040 – DBKL will have to relook the content and substantive information of the draft plan to ensure it remains relevant based on the “new normal” elements.

In other words, DBKL has no choice but to go back to the drawing board to accommodate or incorporate the new Covid-19 realities to ensure the draft plan remains relevant. Strategies will have to be reformulated and new strategies developed. Changes will require tough decisions to be made.

For instance with social distancing a key element in the new normal, the pavements for pedestrians will have to be widened – to allow people to walk at a safe distance from each other and to ensure that there will be sufficient space for shoppers to queue up before entering the stores along the main arterial roads of city’s shopping centres. This means that some roads will have to be narrowed to fewer lanes to make way for wider pavements.

In addition, what about having more cyclist-friendly routes in the city centre to accommodate more KLites who wish to cycle to work (instead of taking public transport where they face a higher risk of contamination).

In the same breath, what about encouraging residents in neighbourhoods such as in Taman Tun Dr Ismail to walk or cycle (instead of using their cars) should they want to run errands in the town centres? These are just a few suggestions that DBKL should deliberate upon.

Until a safe and WHO-sanctioned vaccine is found, the government and local authorities have no choice but to adjust and modify their plans to incorporate elements of the “new normal”. The reality is that life in Malaysia or the world cannot return to the pre-Covid-19 pandemic world even after the lifting of our movement control order (MCO) and conditional MCO.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur