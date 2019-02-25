India and Pakistan rattle their sabres

OLD foes India and Pakistan are rattling their nuclear weapons in a very dangerous crisis over Kashmir and a nuclear war could break out in South Asia.

Both countries have fought four wars over divided Kashmir since 1947, the lovely mountain state of forests and lakes.

The word Kashmir is an ancient Sanskrit word which literally means Land of Kashyap Rishi.

India controls two thirds of Kashmir; Pakistan and China the rest. This bitter dispute, one of the world’s oldest confrontations, has defied all attempts to resolve it.

The United Nations called on India to hold a plebiscite to determine Kashmir’s future, but Delhi ignored this demand, knowing it would probably lose the vote.

Muslim Kashmiris have been in armed revolt against Indian occupation since the 1980’s. Some 70,000 civilians, mostly Muslims, have died to date.

Today, India stations a million soldiers and paramilitary forces in Kashmir to repress popular demands by Muslim Kashmiris for either union with neighbouring Pakistan or an independent Kashmiri state.

Human rights groups (foreign-funded) accuse Delhi of grave human rights violations, including torture, murder, rape and collective punishment.

Delhi says it is protecting Kashmir’s Hindus and Sikhs from Muslim reprisals, and blames the uprising on what it calls “cross border terrorism” initiated by old enemy, Pakistan.

(A minimum of 506,000 people in Indian Administered Kashmir valley are internally displaced due to militancy in Kashmir about half of which are Hindu Pandits. The Kashmiri Pandits have been internally displaced due to Islamic militancy and are living in refugee camps in harrowing conditions.)

Two weeks ago, a Kashmiri (reported to be high on drugs) rammed his explosive-laden car into a bus filled with paramilitary Indian troops at Pulwama, killing over 40 and provoking outrage across India.

Unable to crush the decades-old uprising in Kashmir, India threatens major reprisal attacks on Pakistan.

However, Kashmir is mountainous, offering poor terrain for India’s overwhelming superiority in tanks and artillery. So Indian commanders have long pressed Delhi to allow them to attack further south on the flat plains of Punjab.

Powerful Indian armored strike corps are poised to slice into vulnerable Pakistan and chop it up into pieces. India has also considered heavy air strikes into Pakistani Punjab and even a naval blockade to cut off Pakistan’s oil imports.

Outnumbered and outgunned six to one by India, Pakistan has developed a potent arsenal of nuclear weapons that can be delivered by aircraft, short and medium-ranged missiles and artillery.

Pakistan says it will riposte almost immediately with tactical nuclear weapons to a major Indian attack. Both sides’ nuclear forces are on a hair-trigger alert, greatly increasing the risks of an accidental nuclear exchange.

More detail on this threat scenario may be found in my ground-breaking book on the region’s many dangers, War at the Top of the World.

Rand Corp estimated a decade ago that an Indo-Pak nuclear exchange would kill two million immediately and 100 million in ensuing weeks. India’s and Pakistan’s major water sources would be contaminated. Clouds of radioactive dust would blow around the globe.

India is deeply frustrated by its inability to crush the independence movement in Kashmir, labelling it “terrorism”. True enough, Pakistan’s crack intelligence service, ISI, has links to the many Kashmiri mujahidin groups.

(In 2011, the FBI revealed that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI paid millions of dollars into a United States-based non-governmental organisation to influence politicians and opinion-makers on the Kashmir issue.)

Right now, India is debating a major punitive strike against Pakistan. India national elections are imminent. The central government in Delhi fears being accused of being soft on Pakistan. It was during a similar crisis in the 1980’s that Pakistan’s tough leader, Gen Zia ul-Haq, flew to Delhi in a surprise visit and averted a war being planned by India.

If India does launch attacks they will likely be large in scale and involve heavy use of tactical air power. If units on either side become bogged down in fighting, commanders may call for the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Far outgunned Pakistan has been clear about such recourse. The urge to be first to strike with nuclear arms will be powerful.

Once again, the bitter Kashmir dispute endangers the rest of the world. The great powers should be pressing both India and Pakistan to reach a compromise on this problem. But India has long opposed internationalisation of the issue, saying it is a domestic Indian matter. It is difficult to imagine the government in Delhi backing down over Kashmir. But India must be very cautious because behind Pakistan stands its ally China which shares a long, often poorly-defined border with India. Kashmir, not Korea, is the world’s most dangerous border.

Eric S. Margolis is a syndicated columnist. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com