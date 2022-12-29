Indian restaurants and their food timing

WHEN I first drove to Kelantan, I was pleased to see an Indian restaurant and stopped by to have my favourite teh tarik and roti canai.

It was about 2:20pm, my children who were in primary and kindergarten were even more hungry than me.

We entered the restaurant and I ordered my favourite drink. My children also jumped in to order their drinks.

When we asked for roti canai, we were told, “sorry we only make roti canai at 3pm”.

I was totally shocked by this practice and what was more shocking even to date, Indian restaurants in Klang Valley still practise this unusual habit of saying they will not serve thosai, roti-canai, idli or rava thosai between 11am and 3pm. Why is this so?

Do we have any consensus or survey done on this matter or is it the prerogative of the restaurant to decide when they sell what?

I think consumers have the right to choose between eating rice or any other light food during this period between 11am and 3pm.

Why must we be told what to eat? We can always go to the next shop, but we have dietary constraints to look out for.

Many of my friends love chapati as a meal at this time too, due to health reasons.

If profit is the keyword, I think Indian restaurants should follow international food chains like Saravana Bhava or Anjappar as they serve any dish at any time.

We must move up the food supply and service ladder to ensure we don’t lose any customers.

Indian food is a much-preferred food by every Malaysian.

Why not cash in on this opportunity rather than merely restricting to serving only rice?

I would like to seek the support of the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association to advise their members to provide any food at any time since this creates a better market and will also be the focal point of good food.

While I understand the shortage of workers issue, I think the new government should help in bringing more foreign workers to work in our restaurants as I do sympathise with the current condition at most of the Indian restaurants.

It is my sincere hope that such rules will be revoked allowing greater choice and freedom for customers.

Ravindran Raman Kutty

Kuala Lumpur