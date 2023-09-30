Influencers in education

A FRESH approach to education that goes beyond conventional classroom settings and textbooks has arisen in recent years. In today’s world, individuals acquire knowledge not only through books, websites, newspapers or formal institutions, such as schools and universities, but also from content creators.

This trend has led to the rise of influencers in the role of educators. Influencers, individuals with significant followings on social media platforms, are being recognised for their ability to educate and provide information on a diverse array of subjects.

While there may be scepticism regarding the credibility of influencers as educators, there is no denying the profound impact they can have in disseminating knowledge and shaping public awareness.

One of the most compelling aspects of influencers is their ability to connect with diverse audiences of different ages. Many influencers use their platforms to offer insightful information, tutorials and expertise in various fields, including economics, financial management, science, fashion, fitness and technology.

This approach makes learning more relaxing and engaging, simplifying complex subjects into digestible and bite-sized segments.

In doing so, they bridge the divide between formal education and real-world application, making learning a continuous and accessible process.

In addition to accessibility, influencers often provide a fresh perspective to education. They can offer an up-to-date and engaging learning environment that conventional techniques would find difficult to match.

Influencers can establish a community feeling, engage and encourage their followers to actively seek knowledge using social media platforms through live streaming, interactive question-and-answer sessions and form partnerships with experts.

This participatory method of teaching can promote critical thinking and lifelong learning that are valuable in our rapidly evolving world.

However, we should not overlook the downsides of influencers as educators. Therefore, influencers must ensure the accuracy of the information they disseminate on their platforms. With influence comes a heightened sense of responsibility and the need for maintaining integrity.

It is important to note that not all influencers possess expertise in a subject matter, and misinformation can spread quickly in this digital age. Therefore, there is a need for influencers to prioritise fact-checking, rely on credible sources and maintain transparency in their educational content.

In conclusion, influencers can have a beneficial impact on society if the platforms are utilised effectively. Apart from promoting businesses and providing entertainment to their audiences, social media influencers can assume a pivotal role as educators.

The writer is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Business and Communication at Universiti Malaysia Perlis. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com