Inspect workers’ dorms regularly

HEALTH authorities can walk into any market or eatery at any time without warning to inspect the cleanliness. Can they do the same with foreign workers’ hostels, which are “private property” belonging to hostel operators? Well, not unless the law allows it to be done.

These hostels are “private property” and guarded with no access to the public. Even enforcement officers from the health and other departments would be required to give notice of any visit for any purpose. When this is done the operators will be on hand to receive them and guide them.

The workers will be informed of the inspection and warned to clean up. The hostel operator will ensure it is spruced up and meets health and cleanliness requirements.

Then on the appointed day, the inspection is carried out and the inspectors are impressed.

The law for the operation of these hostels must be reviewed. First, it should not allow up to 18 or 20 persons to be crammed into an 800 sq ft unit. It should have provisions for independent inspections and harsh minimum penalties. It should, for health and safety inspection purposes, classify hostels as “public places” similar to markets and eateries so that neither prior permission nor even notification is required to enter hostels at any time of day to inspect whether there has been any health or safety issue reported or not.

At present, the onus is on the hostel operators to see to all matters related to the hostels.

If this “private property” loophole is not addressed, workers will continue to run the serious risk of contracting and spreading infectious diseases which can spread to local communities.

Will governments take heed of the health director-general’s professional advice on overcrowding in hostels?

Ravinder Singh

Penang