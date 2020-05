JUSTICE can be an elusive element in our lives, and the quest for it is fraught with trials and tribulations that test one’s honesty, integrity and moral fortitude.

But many a time, this quest for justice falters because of human weaknesses that may cloud ethical and moral judgments to favour selfish or sectarian interests.

As a result, justice has morphed into variants of perception rendering it malleable to suit circumstances some of which are questionable and could not withstand the test of legitimacy.

In an ideal society, justice is the bedrock of governance. Its basic principle is to accord people their proper dues, be it the distribution of wealth or righting the wrongs in a just and ethical manner and to safeguard peoples’ rights and the right to be heard.

But the manifestation of justice varies according to the nature of governance. In a feudal system justice is meted out based on precepts dictated by the monarch.

In a dictatorship, the quest for justice favours the ruling clique and justice is meted out according to rules, which may ignore universal ethical standards.

In a totalitarian state, those who seek justice do so at their own peril if it contradicts the state’s position.

In democracies that are transparent and accountable, justice should prevail but even then, its quest could be mired by other considerations that may lead to miscarriage of justice.

Justice is merely lexical indicating ideal representations, which lend to a variety of mutations to suit the socio-cultural and religious matrix of human existence.

Thus, their manifestations in human life depart from this ideal and utopian context depending on the ethical, moral standards, integrity and accountability of governance. As a result, justice and injustice, truth and falsehoods have become part of the rigmarole of human endeavour to serve the range of human desires and avarice.

Justice can be subverted by administrative and political protocols that could turn an injustice into a politically compliant justice. This happens when the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary becomes malleable.

Like it or not a judicial system exists within the ambit of a political system that could subtly or blatantly influence the temperament of the judiciary. Thus, it is a fallacy to think of a totally independent judiciary.

In the administration of justice, the due process must serve all irrespective of position and influence equitably and must be meted out without fear or favour.

However, those administering justice are humans and their judgments and interpretations of law can be inadvertently coloured by subconscious prejudices. Thus, the judicial system is not perfect as it is also not in complete control in discharging its functions. For there are other discretionary powers that may intervene and render legal proceedings to be aborted.

Cases of tampering with justice are legion in the annals of political history as power and material gains outweigh the tenets of justice.

Therefore, to balance the scales of justice, it is imperative that men of good character and conscience who compel the observance of ethical and moral standards be the custodians of justice.

Mohamed Ghouse Nasuruddin is with the Centre for Policy Research and International Studies, Universiti Sains Malaysia Penang.