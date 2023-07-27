Invaluable lessons for concert organisers

STAGING foreign live concerts in Malaysia comes with a lot of risks due to the restrictions imposed on various aspects relating to freedom of expression, sexual innuendos, LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) issues, expletives, profanity, obscenity and other sensitive matters, which are regulated.

A majority of foreign artistes are renowned for their bold and provocative on-stage performances, often featuring sexually suggestive lyrics, explicit language and female performers donning revealing attire.

Many young fans have watched videos of foreign artistes and are familiar with their stage antics. In the heat of the moment or under the influence of drugs, some foreign artistes have been known to smash guitars and even engage in provocative behaviour, such as removing their clothes, much to the delight of their devoted fans.

The organiser of the foreign artiste needs to thoroughly brief their agent about the dos and don’ts, including dress code, sexual content and stance on LGBT issues. The foreign artiste must adhere to the local performance guidelines.

Despite the briefing, there is no assurance that the foreign artiste will strictly adhere to the rules and regulations set by the organisers.

Some of these artistes, especially when under the influence of drugs and caught up in the excitement of the moment, may lose control and behave recklessly on stage.

This is what transpired during the Good Vibes Festival when Matty Healy of the British band The 1975 took a bold stance.

He openly criticised the government’s LGBT laws on stage during the concert and kissed his male bandmate, displaying his defiance and support for the cause.

He also appeared on stage holding a bottle of wine, lighting a cigarette and even spitting. To make matters worse, he allegedly smashed the organiser’s drone camera.

He then abruptly left the stage, leaving concert-goers in disbelief. This incident proved to be a nightmare for the organiser. As a result of the band’s non-compliance with local performance guidelines, the festival had to be cancelled.

Apparently, the band has a history of being involved in anti-LGBT controversies. Back in 2019, during a show in Dubai, the singer allegedly went into the crowd and kissed a male audience member.

The organiser should have conducted thorough research on the band, considering they are banned in several countries due to their provocative and scandalous behaviour on stage.

The recent incident is likely to pose challenges for organisers to hold future international concerts in Malaysia.

Hopefully, organisers will be more cautious and only invite foreign artistes who respect the customs, laws and policies of the country.

It is essential that they comply with the local performance guidelines and not compromise with anyone or any band that engages in provocative or indecent acts.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban