GEORGE Floyd has been a name dominating headlines in the past week, with some of his last words, “I can’t breathe,” becoming a war cry for an end to racism throughout the United States and the world. A man lost his life unnecessarily and once again, we sit in a rubble of shame.

For Malaysians, what happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota may feel too far away for us to feel its sting, but it warrants our reflection and requires our voice. Our world is now borderless; the coronavirus and its effects have all but proven this.

It’s therefore important for us to be aware of what is happening around the world. It’s no longer enough to stay in our own little cocoons if we want to not only understand where we’re heading, but do our part to change the course if necessary.

Floyd suffered agonising minutes on the ground with a police officer’s knee on his neck, with his pleading cries ignored. A father of two, he was unresponsive when an ambulance arrived on the scene.

Less than a week later, demonstrations have risen across the United States in what seems like a tipping point in the ongoing fight against racism. Worldwide, the hashtags #georgefloyd and #blacklivesmatter have picked up momentum.

George Floyd’s life and death have shone a glaring light on an underlying issue we’ve been trying to get rid of for centuries.

Racism stems from a fear that being different is threatening, and that in order for us to live peacefully with others, they must be like us.

The harsh reality is that racism exists everywhere, and Malaysia is no exception. I admit that during my formative years, I was exposed to racism in different shapes and forms. It subtly sneaks up on you, tucking itself into your subconscious and without you realising it, can play a part in shaping how you see the world.

I was taught that certain ethnic groups in Malaysia had defining characteristics ranging from laziness to dirtiness, and that I shouldn’t marry into their families or even patronise their businesses.

These attitudes came from those around me, seemingly harmless conversations or offhand comments that found their way into my thought space.

On the flip side, I also experienced racism in small but significant ways. As a Malaysian Chinese, it was always assumed I was at least middle upper class, had opportunities others didn’t get and was fuelled by an obsession with ambition, money and status.

It was hard to explain that although there was always food on the table and a roof over our heads, life wasn’t always easy for our family.

There were challenging seasons we had to work through, and some of the opportunities people assumed I had didn’t even exist in my world.

Thankfully, I had an upbringing for which I am eternally grateful. My parents, guided by our faith and travels, had developed wider, inclusive worldviews of different cultures and backgrounds.

They taught my sister and me that differences can be celebrated, not shunned. And that if we looked hard enough, beyond the colour of our skin, cultural practices or religious beliefs, we would find we were more similar than we realised.

What we were taught at home literally saved us from a life of blindness and crippling beliefs, removing the poisonous stereotypes that could have defined how I saw myself, others and society at large. In retrospect, I had the privilege of being taught a better way to live.

That, I believe, is the key to ending racism. We have to be brave but kind, challenging harmful comments we come across with grace.

We need to open up space for difficult conversations, and be willing to unlearn perspectives we may have held onto for years. It won’t be easy, and our hard work may not yield tangible fruit in our lifetimes. Real change takes time, perseverance and an unwavering commitment.

Malaysia is a country of diversity, and that puts us in a remarkable position to be a beacon of hope in the world today. It’s time to take racism by the horns, and not let it simmer beneath the surface any longer. Then, perhaps, every person on this planet can finally be able to breathe without fear.

