Joys and wonders of e-learning

MANY schools and institutions of higher learning have switched to 100% online learning in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Schools and institutions of higher learning were forced to shut down during MCO as a precautionary measure to curb and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Students of all ages are hence exposed to various online learning platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom and Google Meet.

These online learning platforms enable the teacher (presenter) to conduct live virtual classes by sharing the presentation slides (PPT) while explaining the key concepts and main principles.

Students (the participants) can “raise their hands” and unmute their microphones to ask questions if they do not understand the main concepts.

Besides this, students can also type out chat messages in the meeting chat box.

All of the presenters (teachers) and participants (students) can brainstorm ideas and discuss during live classes.

Furthermore, the presenters and the participants can also share any documents (PDF, Microsoft Word, Excel, PPT files) and videos via the meeting chat box.

The teacher can also record live classes so that students who missed the classes are able to download and watch the video recordings at their convenience.

The video recordings serve as very useful tools to help students recap what have been learned during revision time (particularly prior to sitting for the final exams).

Furthermore, the teachers can incorporate interactive quizzes during live learning sessions not only to spark students’ interest in learning, but also to gauge the level of understanding of the students.

Students who enjoy active learning will find interactive discussion sessions interesting and fun, and hence be motivated to progress further.

The cream of the crop will have the potential to stretch and perform beyond the normal limits, and hence making history by breaking existing records and creating new records.

To the joy of many, e-learning has overcome the traditional geographical limitations associated with traditional face-to-face learning.

In a nutshell, e-learning (including mobile learning) is a new paradigm that enables students to learn ubiquitously, i.e anytime, anywhere, so long as the students have stable internet connection and a functioning computer.

E-learning (including mobile learning) will continue to play an indispensable role in advancing education to the next level.

This is especially true when students who have flexible study schedule have greater expectations towards learning materials and inputs from the instructors.

For example, students who are working full-time while pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies part-time would appreciate academic institutions that provide e-learning and/or mobile learning platforms as the primary teaching and learning mode.

After working long hours, it would be extremely tiring for part-time students to physically travel to institutions of higher learning that are some distance away just to physically attend a two-hour or a three-hour lecture.

All these problems would be solved by e-learning that enables students to study anywhere and at any time of their convenience using their computers.

Furthermore, students who are keen in taking up professional courses or enrolling in programmes that are offered by world-renowned, highly reputable and internationally recognised institutions of higher learning such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT Online Courses), Stanford University’s Stanford (SCHE) Online Courses, Harvard University’s Harvard Business School Online, Princeton University’s Princeton Online, University of Oxford’s Online and distance courses, University of Cambridge’s Online Courses can now realise their dreams.

They can obtain internationally recognised qualifications from top ranking universities via e-learning, while saving the trouble of ultra-expensive airfares, overseas living expenses (including food and accommodation), and the travelling time, as time is golden.

Even working professionals are able to pursue professional qualifications such as computer programming, machine learning and statistical analysis through online courses offered by the best universities, without the need of quitting their jobs, due to flexible study schedules.

Dear students, you are at the prime of your life and the world is your oyster.

Continue to reach for the stars and may you shine brightly, even though sometimes the sky is dark and gloomy, remember these old words of wisdom that never fail to inspire “In every dark cloud there’s a silver lining – you should never feel hopeless because difficult times always lead to better days” and “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain”.

All in all, hope is not lost.

May you sail through the storms with amazing grace and emerge as a stronger, wiser and more resilient person.

Kudos to you!

Foo Pik Yin, Chin Yoon Mei and Loh Chun T’ing are lecturers at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman’s Kampar campus.