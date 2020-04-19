Jury’s still out on MCO arrests

THERE are voices within the legal fraternity that doubt the police’s power in arresting movement control order (MCO) violators without warrants.

It is settled that the MCO is a product of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (PCIDA). The government invoked section 11(2) of the Act to make regulations where it gives rise to all three phases of the MCO. The relevant regulations are:

PCIDA (Measures within infected local areas) Regulations 2020 (March 18-31);

PCIDA (Measures within infected areas) (No. 2) Regulations 2020 (April 1-14); and

PCIDA (Declaration of infected local areas) (Extension of Operation) (No. 3) Order 2020 (April 15-28).

All provide that the MCO violators can be fined not exceeding RM1,000, or imprisoned for not more than six months, or both.

Section 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) expressly distinguishes the seizable offence (arrest without warrant) and non-seizable offence (arrest with warrant). Police can arrest a person without warrant if the suspect committed a seizable offence and vice versa.

Is violating MCO a seizable offence? First Schedule of the CPC sheds some light. Although the offence and penalty provided by the regulations are within the ambit of PCIDA and PCIDA only, and the First Schedule mainly concerned about offences codified under the Penal Code, the last section of the schedule provides for “offences against laws other than Penal Code”, where it states police shall not arrest without warrant for any offences punishable with imprisonment for less than three years.

In other words, breaking the MCO is not a seizable offence and police cannot arrest a violator without a warrant.

However, section 269, 270 and 271 of the Penal Code provide for similar nature of offences to the one made in the relevant regulations and the CPC allows the police to arrest without warrant for offences under section 269 and 270.

In some cases whereby people obstruct the police would apparently be in breach of section 186 and/or 187 of the Penal Code and 186 is a seizable offence.

The police could arrest the public under seizable offence but the charge framed in court later might be different.

The other school of thought would be that the burden for the prosecutor to prove under section 269/270/271 is higher than those under the relevant regulations. Hence the change in the section.

It is always the deputy public prosecutor’s discretion in deciding which charge to press, the section used by the police during arrest often differs from the charge later. This is a common.

Although most MCO violators are charged under the relevant regulations instead of the Penal Code, there is no law to prohibit the police to arrest a person under one section/Act but charge him/her under another.

It remains open for the legal fraternity to debate this issue. This can only be tested in court.

CK Lew

Haeme Lew