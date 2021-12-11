Justice must be served on all offenders without fear or favour

My family and friends are very proud of our Judiciary following their decision to uphold the corruption charges against Najib Razak.

To claim these allegations are politically motivated is really a weak excuse for those desperate to achieve their own political aspirations.

I’m sure everyone in Malaysia agrees that the person was indeed involved in some offence because all the excuses about where the money came from seem absurd.

We, the people of Malaysia are not stupid, and the people in rural areas are also exposed to the truth and reality.

The rural population is no longer a “guaranteed vote bank” as in previous years and is more aware of what is going on globally, economically and of course, politically.

Yet sadly, to this day, there are still those who have criminal cases hanging over their heads who are still in the government.

It is a shame that those who have such cases, especially those who have sexual allegations against them can still hold senior portfolios in the government.

Also, what happens to transparency and accountability? Why are certain investigations swept under the rug? Are there selective prosecutions in our system?

For example, what about the case of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali? How is it possible that despite all the video and evidence, nothing was done by the police and the Attorney General? Have you chosen to remain silent?

Why is prosecution so fast when it involves some parties and completely ignored when it involves some others?

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is a senior minister and is touted as the next deputy prime minister. But are we Malaysians ready to have a deputy prime minister who is full of such sexual allegations?

We want to know the truth behind those allegations and if it was really fabricated, then action must be taken against those responsible for this.

However, if Azmin is really guilty of the sexual allegations, then of course, he is not eligible to be the DPM and appropriate action must be taken against him, just like Anwar Ibrahim.

We appeal to the Judiciary and the government to be fair, transparent and accountable to their voters.

Siti Aishah binti Latiff

SS15/4E

Subang Jaya