Kapit: A land of peace, serenity and beauty

THE beauty and allure of Malaysia are an eye opener and a head turner in their own right.

My travels recently took me from Kuala Lumpur to the interiors of Sarawak – Kapit to be exact.

I have never been so deep into the state and little did I know of what to expect in this foreign, but local land.

Kapit is not entirely alien to me as I know about Sungai Rajang.

We all grew up reading about the longest river in Malaysia in our geography textbooks and perhaps the best word to describe the river when viewed in all its pomp and glory is majestic.

The reason I write this piece is to highlight the Malaysian Family spirit displayed through the speech and actions of the local people.

Kapit is predominantly inhabited by the Iban people among others and in true “Keluarga Malaysia” fashion, I felt at home there due to the friendly and warm nature of all locals.

I had the good fortune of visiting the local long houses for the first time and the locals only exemplified one thing which I say with full conviction, family bonds.

I had no trouble communicating with the younger generation but had slight difficulty with some older folk.

However, what was clear is that the elders did not look at me as a stranger, but as kin.

The sincerity and honest display of how they treat guests is a clear representation of love and kindness.

The food, while simple, kept stomachs full and hearts warm.

It is this sense of unity and togetherness that must be exemplified and amplified.

It serves as a clarion call for all of us to be reminded of our civic duty to one another.

Let us not let hate and differences in opinion get the better of us.

One only needs to go online and see the horrible and sometimes downright vulgar comments traded around.

Please do not let this be part of our culture.

It is my sincere hope to return to Kapit to once again be captivated by the peace, serenity and beauty of her rich sights and people before long.

Yeap Ming Liong

Subang Jaya