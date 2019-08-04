Keep an academic perspective

I WELCOME the initiative to introduce Jawi in school because I benefited through its study. I had learnt Jawi for two years in Heng Ee High School and I remember the teacher who taught me Jawi, Puan Yoga. Because of her persistence and hard work I understand simple sentences and phrases in Jawi. It also built up my foundation to learn Biblical Hebrew.

However its introduction must have a minimal effect on students, teachers and parents. Why not include its study under History instead of Bahasa Melayu?

I agree with Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik that its introduction is not synonymous to Islamisation. The script was once an important language in the preaching of Christianity along with Aramaic. Today many artifacts with Arabic calligraphy can be found in museums worldwide. The New Testament was first spread to China in Aramaic.

The teaching of Jawi should be discussed from the academic perspective and not become a political issue.

Goh Hoe Hoe

Penang