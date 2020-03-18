Keep parks open

I WAS surprised to find the Bukit Jalil Park closed to the public when I went there on Wednesday. The guard told me he was under instructions from Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur to close the park for the period under the restricted movement order.

I think it is wrong to stop people from visiting the park for their morning walk. People don’t go there to sit around and conduct meetings or to socialise with one another. They go there to breathe the fresh air and have their daily exercise walking and jogging.

Public parks should remain fully accessible to the people. People should be encouraged to exercise and keep themselves healthy.

Our public park is spacious with plenty of matured trees and open space that people feel safe to walk and exercise.

With the closure of the park, I found some people walking along the main road and I believe this is not only unhealthy but also unsafe and thus should not be encouraged.

I hope the government will keep public parks open.

K.P. Lim

Kuala Lumpur