By BRIDGET MENEZES

RESISTANCE to change is our first reaction. Most of the reasons centre around the feelings of loss and grief that have been experienced from past changes.

Mostly, it has been shown that human beings do not resist positive changes. Would you resist if your son married a girl from a well-to-do family?

It is not so much change that is resisted, but rather the interim period.

People resist when they are uncertain about the outcome or fear loss from change. They would much rather deal with the devil they know than the uncertainty of transition.

Elizabeth Kubler Ross, the Swiss born American psychiatrist explained the grief cycle, showing how people react to loss and change. They go through a cycle of shock, anger, denial, retreat and finally acceptance.

Accepting change as inevitable allows people to remain cool and feel at ease with the process of change. They know that life means change. It cannot remain static. It is always in a state of flux.

The challenge of the time is to move powerfully and confidently through change. When you are in a powerful awareness, no upheaval in the atmosphere, people or circumstances can affect you.

They are like side scenes. Keep your vision on the goal.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@thesundaily.com.