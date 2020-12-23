Keeping nation’s name flying high

FOR the wrong reasons, 2020 will definitely be memorable for people all over the world.

Despite the dreariness of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 which afflicted Malaysia and the rest of the world, it was heartening to read the sporadic inspiring news of many who rose above and beyond the call of duty.

Kudos to Malaysians, especially our frontline workers and non-governmental organisations which provided essential food for the needy. Not forgotten also are our big-hearted Malaysians who always donate generously to worthy causes.

The good deeds of Malaysians at home were complemented by the heart-warming stories of capable Malaysians overseas who make us feel proud.

Just this month alone, I read about the success stories of three Malaysians overseas. Like me, I am sure that many Malaysians are delighted after reading about their achievements.

Not only have they thrived in their adopted countries, but also seem to have adapted well into these societies. Sure, initially they would have faced challenges, but they seem to have surmounted them.

Some have become citizens of these countries, while others are still Malaysians. But one thing seems to be common in all of them – they have pride in their Malaysian roots.

Its only through resilience and sheer hard work that they gained acceptance and respect in the communities where they live and work.

Just recently, Penang-born K. Gurunathan, a former Malaysian journalist, retained his mayoral post. He was first elected as mayor of the city of Kapiti in New Zealand in 2016.

Guru, as he is popularly known, attributed his success to a society which recognises talent, track record and meritocracy, irrespective of colour or creed.

Another Malaysian overseas who has gained media attention is Jocelyn Yow. The 25-year old of Malaysian Chinese-Vietnamese decent will become mayor of Eastvale in California, a town of slightly less than 60,000 about an hour’s drive east of Los Angeles.

Down Under in Perth, Western Australia, Sam Lim, a 60-year-old Malaysian-born won the policeman of the year award, becoming the first non-white to clinch the coveted prize. When once faced with a racist remark, Sam’s white colleagues sprang to his defence.

Not too long ago, we lost another Malaysian talent, Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, a well-known London-based general surgeon. Amalina is outspoken and often shares her views on a wide range of subjects, including women’s rights and dubious medical practices, on social media.

Amalina, who graduated as a doctor from the University of Edinburgh in July 2013, began practising her profession in the UK.

A few months ago, she was selected to UK’s first Covid-19 vaccine trial team at the Imperial College in London.

I am just quoting a few successful Malaysians, but there are many who have brought pride to Malaysia, working overseas.

During my stint in Stockholm, I met many successful Malaysians. The beauty about these Malaysian Malays, Chinese and Indians is that when they meet, they speak in Swedish, a positive attribute of their integration into Swedish society.

When talented Malaysians leave our country and gain recognition abroad, it is time to do some soul searching to prevent further brain drain. Failing which, it may not augur well for the future of our country.

Hailing from diverse backgrounds in a melting pot of races and religions like Malaysia, it not too difficult for Malaysians to integrate well into countries they have embraced as their new homes. Irrefutably, it is also a positive reflection on Malaysia’s ethnic diversity.

Malaysia draws its strength as a nation from its multiracial mosaic and its hotchpotch of cultures. It is this multiracial make-up that has made it what it is today.

Diversity is always a source of strength in any country. We can always celebrate our differences while simultaneously valuing our unity.

Our founding fathers built this country on the premise that there will always be issues and problems in multiracial Malaysia. And compromises are therefore necessary in our quest for tangible solutions on all issues we confront.

Compromise, is after all, a sign of strength in the character of any human being. It is definitely not an indicator of weakness. And it is also not a Herculean task if there is a will and a concerted effort to find amicable solutions to all challenges we face.

I vividly remember growing up in Cochrane Road in the 60s, where there were Malays, Chinese, Indians and Eurasians who lived harmoniously as neighbours and friends.

Race and religion were never an issue. We went to school, played games together, united in recreational activities and joined in the celebrations of each other’s festivals with merriment. We were 1Malaysia then, and there was no need for slogans.

Unity and diversity were prevalent, just as respect and tolerance for all races and religions were part and parcel of our daily lives. At that time, there was no need for it to be drummed into our thoughts. And to the credit of our politicians then, they were only focussed on developing the country.

Whenever I reflect on the most impressionable years of my life during the 60s, I feel so fortunate to have been inculcated with such good values during that era.

Now, when I make a comparison with bygone days, it is only melancholy that springs up in my mind. But being a pragmatic optimist, I hope and pray that better days are still ahead of us.

The writer was director of MIDA Stockholm and economic counsellor at the Malaysian embassy in Sweden from 2010-2014.

