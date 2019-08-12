Khat, after the dust has settled

GOOD sense should prevail now that the dust has settled on the Jawi khat. Both sides should now close ranks after the cabinet made its decision based on a consensus.

Little did people realise that the previous government had rolled out the teaching of khat in Year 5 Bahasa Malaysia syllabus in vernacular schools as early as 2016.

They had approved the policy to implement khat in vernacular schools in Year 4 and 6 Bahasa Malaysia at a later date.

Admittedly, when the policy was announced recently, the Ministry of Education did not communicate this policy properly.

The subject should have been discussed with other lawmakers since it involves a sensitive issue that could be easily played up by the Opposition.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik should henceforth, stop making unilateral announcements without consulting his fellow lawmakers who represent our multi-cultural society.

This fiasco should never have happened as it had nothing to do with race or religion.

Generally, most people are not opposed to the learning of khat but it should have been introduced as an elective and done outside school hours, or parked alongside with other forms of calligraphy within the art lessons.

This would give children a good exposure to various forms of calligraphy.

The National Language Act 1963/1967 clause 9 clearly states that “the script of the national language shall be the Rumi script”.

The law is silent about the learning of Jawi script as compulsory for all Malaysians, although it does not prohibit anyone from using the Jawi script.

Therefore, we should emphasise the options given to children.

They can choose to learn the Jawi script or the calligraphy form of Jawi as part of their extra-curricular activities. Moving forward, khat should be taken out of the Bahasa Malaysia syllabus and taught as part of Cultural Heritage and Art of Calligraphy (Warisan Bangsa dan Seni Tulis).

Datuk Seri Dr Santhara

Member of Parliament for Segamat