Khat should not be a divisive issue

I AM concerned that the decision to introduce calligraphic writing in Bahasa Melayu in primary schools has generated so much debate and somewhat intemperate language. It is not a good sign. It indicates a high level of mistrust, mischief and malevolence in our divided yet peaceful society.

Khat, or cursive writing is part of Malaysian culture.

As a first year student in the University of Malaya in 1969 as part of my Malay Studies course I was introduced to this script. We had a good Palembang-born lecturer, the illustrious Drs Lutfi Abas. Learning the script did not diminish or debilitate me. Instead it was a lot of fun especially when one could read the Utusan Melayu. Almost all land titles and documents especially in the unfederated Malay States were written in that script. In Tinggal Kenangan, The Memoirs of Dato’ Sir Mahmud bin Mat (1997) it is related how when the memorialist arrived in Perlis as commissioner for lands and mines in 1935 he had to compile into both Romanised Malay and Jawi various property titles. Sir Richard Winstedt’s The Malays A Cultural History (1947) in his 1953 revised version’s introduction describes Malay culture “as a body of ideas, practices and techniques that have been cherished by the Malays long enough to affect their way of life, a legacy that gives them heart and interests and saves their minds from inanition as food saves their bodies.”

The Jawi script is a part of Malaysian culture and should be treated respectfully.

What worries most of us is not the introduction of Khat. Rather, effective communication, with adequate clarification and an explanation of why and how it would be introduced and imparted in schools should have preceded the announcement.

The greater anxiety is over how this wholesome, positive and well-intentioned exercise is going to be implemented. Without going into the details of an additional budget my concern is how likely are we to set on embarking on new bureaucratic procedures and personalities to carry out the teaching of this script.

This may be one instance where it is best to leave it to the experts in the education field to implement the programme without direction or oversight from the all powerful Public Services Department (and their bloated training arm) and the Ministry of Finance who should be facilitating the exercise rather than creating additional expenditure and posts to monitor the curriculum, content and context of this exercise. The Ministry of Education should also be forewarned to not create another small bureaucratic empire that will entail additional costs and personnel.

The government has an ambitious manifesto to fulfil and the civil service must demonstrate the capacity to be the efficient enabler.

Datuk M Santhananaban

Kajang