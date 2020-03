CITY Hall recently launched its draft Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 (KLSP2040) to guide KL’s physical development over the next 20 years. The vision of Kuala Lumpur as “a city for all” is to be achieved with focus on six goals: Innovative and productive, inclusive and equitable, healthy and vibrant, climate smart with low carbon emissions, efficient and environmentally-friendly mobility, integrated and sustainable development. Twenty-one strategic directions are highlighted with 71 actions.

City Hall is seeking community feedback from residents for the draft plan before it is gazetted. The public can view the plan at the mobile KLSP2040 mobile exhibition being held at different locations on specific dates. The four-week period for receiving feedback ends on March 18.

City Hall does not appear to be friendly in its approach to get valuable feedback. Yes, the draft plan can be viewed at a few locations. But how many residents have the time to go to these locations to read the voluminous plan. The hard copy can be bought at RM150 a copy. Not many can afford this sum.

One would think that with internet access, one can easily download the soft copy. Yes, one can do so but City Hall has decided to charge RM100 a download.

It sounds ridiculous or does it make sense. Here City Hall is seeking the public’s cooperation to provide feedback on its draft plan but at the same time, the agency is making it difficult for the public to do so without incurring some financial costs.

It is difficult to understand why City Hall has imposed constraints for the public to have easy access to the draft plan other than read the draft plan at its office. Any marketer worth his salt will tell you that customer feedback and inputs are crucial to coming up with a final product that meets the needs of the target market. And City Hall is doing the opposite. Putting obstacles (instead of encouraging) to providing feedback will only deter residents from doing so and in the end City Hall’s half-hearted and unfriendly approach will not bring the desired results in terms of meeting the wishes of KL residents.

The other question is why City Hall is not conducting separate road shows or having briefing sessions for the public? Except for the exhibitions, I have yet to see any invite to the public.

Fortunately, residents’ associations have taken the initiative to organise briefing sessions. And these RAs have also bought hard copies of the plan to be shared. They ought to be congratulated.

Pola Singh

Kuala Lumpur