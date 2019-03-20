Knowledge and experience make a difference

“FIRST time free lah” (Freespace, March 20) refers. As a professional what distinguishes us in any chosen field is knowledge and experience.

Look at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. How astute he is as a person. But he did not attain that without a fanatical resolve to acquire knowledge and over the years become better from experience.

Society especially in Malaysia must embrace this passionately.

We must ensure that all the facilities available here and elsewhere are used just towards this goal. That I believe is the story of Germany, Japan and even Singapore.

To not appreciate this and instead barter on it is a monstrous act; and mind you there are many who exploit and abuse it to the tilt.

We, as Malaysians have a long way to go to acquire a business culture like the Germans and the countries mentioned above

Change for the better. We can with the present government.

Abdul Razak Ismail